Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Marie (Craven) Mahoney


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Marie (Craven) Mahoney Obituary
Ethel Marie "Bunny" (Craven) Mahoney

Louisville - age 93, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1926 to the late George and Mamie Craven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mahoney; sisters, Violet Riedling, Mildred Hudson, Margaret West; and brother, George Craven.

She is survived by her children, Robert Mahoney (Linda), Larry Mahoney (Shirley), Linda Fowler, Debrauh Lardner (Jim), Donna Schaftlein, Richard Mahoney (Debbie), Sam Mahoney (Kathy), Janet Trusty (Dave), Brenda Bosse (Pat), and Cindy Daugherty (Steve); sister, Helen Carlisle; nineteen, grandchildren, forty-four, great-grandchildren; and five, great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Friday, and from 10 AM - 1 PM on Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Nazareth Home of Clifton.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -