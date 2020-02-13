|
|
Ethel Marie "Bunny" (Craven) Mahoney
Louisville - age 93, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1926 to the late George and Mamie Craven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mahoney; sisters, Violet Riedling, Mildred Hudson, Margaret West; and brother, George Craven.
She is survived by her children, Robert Mahoney (Linda), Larry Mahoney (Shirley), Linda Fowler, Debrauh Lardner (Jim), Donna Schaftlein, Richard Mahoney (Debbie), Sam Mahoney (Kathy), Janet Trusty (Dave), Brenda Bosse (Pat), and Cindy Daugherty (Steve); sister, Helen Carlisle; nineteen, grandchildren, forty-four, great-grandchildren; and five, great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Friday, and from 10 AM - 1 PM on Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Nazareth Home of Clifton.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020