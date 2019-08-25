|
Ethel "Butch" Riser
Louisville -
Ethel "Butch" Riser, 80, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Ethel dedicated her life by serving in the music ministry and her students for over 45 years in the Louisville area. She last served as Minister of Music at Westport Rd. Christian Church.
She was born on November 20, 1938 in Joanna, South Carolina to Fearless Eddie and Helen Purdy Rowe. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 50 years, Jimmy Robert Riser; Parents; Brother, Thomas Rowe; and Sister, Betty Rowe McConnell.
Ethel is survived by her Daughters, Hope Riser Jones and Faith Letitia Riser (Stuart Hammack); Son, Zachary Robert Riser (Paula Wilhelmi); Granddaughters, Heather Elise Carpenter (Zachary T.) and Sarah Faith Riser; Great Granddaughter, Hadley Faith Able; and Brother, Ray Rowe (Janice).
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Westport Road Christian Church, (7515 Westport Rd). A celebration of Ethel's life will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday at the church with cremation services to follow. Inurnment for Ethel and her husband Jimmy will be at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC.
The family requests that contributions in Ethel's memory be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019