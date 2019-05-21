|
|
Ethel S. Hall
Louisville - Ethel S. Hall, 84, passed away Saturday, May 18th at the Episcopal Church Home, Louisville, Kentucky. She was the former Ethel Schmidt, a native of New York. Ethel was a librarian while living in New York. She was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by: beloved husband - Floyd Hall; sisters - Carol and Elaine; parents - Hilton and Louise. Survivors: - son - David Hall; brother Donald Schmidt. Memorial Service will be: 10 am Friday at Middletown United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Middletown United Methodist Church. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019