Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Middletown United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel S. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel S. Hall Obituary
Ethel S. Hall

Louisville - Ethel S. Hall, 84, passed away Saturday, May 18th at the Episcopal Church Home, Louisville, Kentucky. She was the former Ethel Schmidt, a native of New York. Ethel was a librarian while living in New York. She was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by: beloved husband - Floyd Hall; sisters - Carol and Elaine; parents - Hilton and Louise. Survivors: - son - David Hall; brother Donald Schmidt. Memorial Service will be: 10 am Friday at Middletown United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Middletown United Methodist Church. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now