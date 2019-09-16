Services
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Ethel Sparrow McCarty Obituary
Ethel Sparrow McCarty

Taylorsville - Ethel Sparrow McCarty, 72, of Taylorsville died on Sunday, the 15th day of September, 2019 at her residence. A native of Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Olus Willard and Verna Ethel Hall Sparrow. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. A homemaker, she also was a former employee of the Spencer Magnet and she served several years as a Deputy Spencer County Clerk. She had great appreciation and love of nature and she enjoyed gardening and watching the hummingbirds, squirrels, chipmunks, and other wildlife that frequented her yard. She had a special fondness for strawberries and collected anything and everything with a strawberry motif or theme.

Her survivors include her husband of nearly fifty-four years, Roy McCarty of Taylorsville; and her son, Todd McCarty, and his fiancé, Ernest Sedgwick, of Louisville.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M., until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, the 22nd day of September, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019
