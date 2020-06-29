Etta P Breckenridge
July 5, 1934 - June 22, 2020
Etta P Breckenridge 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020.
Leaves to cherish her memory her loving family. Four Daughters: Connie Smith; Cynthia (Otha) Long; Charlene Briscoe; Gerri Breckenridge. Two Sons: Eugene (Pam) Breckenridge Sr.; Theodore (Vickie) Breckenridge Sr. Two Brothers: Dr. Charles (Essie) Baker SR., and Eugene Baker. Fourteen Grandkids, thirty-six Great- Grandkids, and two Great-Great Grandkids. And many nieces, nephew, cousins, and a host of friends that loved her.
Etta P. was preceded to the land of glory by her late father and mother Thomas SR. and Helen Baker; Daughter Helena Breckenridge; Four brothers, Thomas Jr., Harold, Edward "Heavy", and Robert "Bobby" Baker.
A Memorial Service will be held on ZOOM and FACEBOOK, Thursday July 2, 2020 @ 7:00 pm EST. Host by Zion Temple Baptist Church Chicago, IL. Pastor Dr. Charee A. Baker, DMin.
ZOOM MEETING ID: 191618274
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/gerri.breckenridge
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.