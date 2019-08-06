|
Eugene A. Sartini
New Albany - Hall of Fame Coach Gene Sartini, 88, was born in Hammond, Indiana on December 26, 1930.He was the son of the late Italian immigrants Joseph and Emily Cardoni Sartini and passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
After graduation, he married the late Betty Justice and were together 26 years. They had four children, Joe Sartini, Toni Sartini Schmidt (Mike), Gino Sartini Jr. (Christine) and Nick Sartini. Gene later married the late Sondra Haller for 18 years and had two step-children, Billy and Shelly. He spent the last 18 years with his life partner, the late Cheryl Cardwell. In addition to his children he has 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Nicole Cprek and her children, Nieem and Cosma,Tera Davis and her children Everett and Simon, Erica Combs and her children, Vivien and Hatch, Emily Roberts and her children, Sawyer and Wren, Joe Sartini, Michael Sartini, Gino Sartini III, Lili Sartini, Stella Sartini, Josie Sartini, Peyton Schmidt, Maria Schmidt and Manny Schmidt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Gia Rae Sartini, and three siblings, Pete Sartini, Irene Hayes and Larry Sartini.
Past Players, Managers, Coaches and anyone affiliated with the Sartini football program are asked to report at 9:30 am at the home end goal post on Sartini Field at Providence High School on Friday, August 9, 2019 so you can escort coach down the field one last time.
From there, Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua, 316 N Sherwood Ave, Clarksville, IN 47129 with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 and Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11 am - 8 pm both at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to .
