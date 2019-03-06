Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Eugene Bartley Obituary
Eugene Bartley

Louisville - 88, Louisville, passed away on March 4, 2019.

He was a graduate of Saint Xavier High School. He retired from the Local 522 Pipefitters Union where he was a member for 66 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a former member of the Kentucky National Guard.

Eugene is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Bartley. He is survived by his son, David Bartley (Sheila Roberts); daughters, Patricia Bartley, Linda Boyer (Spencer), and Carol Busam; grandchildren; Michael, Jessica (Andrew), Shelby, Allison, Ella, Emma; great grandchildren, Matthew and Lucas, and brother, Jack Bartley.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road on Wednesday, March 6 from 2-8 pm and Thursday, March 7 from 9-10 am, with the funeral service at 10:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park.



Online condolences can be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
