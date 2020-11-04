Eugene Breckenridge, Sr.
Louisville - Entered into rest on November 1, 2020.
He retired after 22 years of service in the Army as a Master Sergeant and is a Persian Gulf Veteran who participated in Operation Desert Storm.
Mr. Breckenridge was preceded in rest by his mother, Etta Breckenridge, and sister, Helena Breckenridge.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Breckenridge; a son, Eugene Breckenridge, Jr. (Vanessa); two daughters, Keisha and Kenee Ayers; two step-sons, Kevin Floyd Jr. and Isaiah Floyd; ten grandchildren, Daizshanae Breckenridge, DeAnthony Perry, Mya Ayers, Kantrice Perry, Ciarra Breckenridge, Ryan Payne, Jr., Garielle Dennis, Rylon Payne, Eugene Breckenridge, III and Kamden Floyd; his father, Ivo Breckenridge; sisters, Connie Smith, Cynthia Long (Otha), Charlene Briscoe and Gerri Breckenridge; and a brother, Theodore Breckenridge (Vickie).
His funeral will be on Thursday, November 12, at 12:30pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be from 9am Thursday until the time of service.