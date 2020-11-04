1/1
Eugene Breckenridge Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Breckenridge, Sr.

Louisville - Entered into rest on November 1, 2020.

He retired after 22 years of service in the Army as a Master Sergeant and is a Persian Gulf Veteran who participated in Operation Desert Storm.

Mr. Breckenridge was preceded in rest by his mother, Etta Breckenridge, and sister, Helena Breckenridge.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Breckenridge; a son, Eugene Breckenridge, Jr. (Vanessa); two daughters, Keisha and Kenee Ayers; two step-sons, Kevin Floyd Jr. and Isaiah Floyd; ten grandchildren, Daizshanae Breckenridge, DeAnthony Perry, Mya Ayers, Kantrice Perry, Ciarra Breckenridge, Ryan Payne, Jr., Garielle Dennis, Rylon Payne, Eugene Breckenridge, III and Kamden Floyd; his father, Ivo Breckenridge; sisters, Connie Smith, Cynthia Long (Otha), Charlene Briscoe and Gerri Breckenridge; and a brother, Theodore Breckenridge (Vickie).

His funeral will be on Thursday, November 12, at 12:30pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be from 9am Thursday until the time of service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral
12:30 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved