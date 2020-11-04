Eugene Breckenridge, Sr.Louisville - Entered into rest on November 1, 2020.He retired after 22 years of service in the Army as a Master Sergeant and is a Persian Gulf Veteran who participated in Operation Desert Storm.Mr. Breckenridge was preceded in rest by his mother, Etta Breckenridge, and sister, Helena Breckenridge.He is survived by his wife, Pamela Breckenridge; a son, Eugene Breckenridge, Jr. (Vanessa); two daughters, Keisha and Kenee Ayers; two step-sons, Kevin Floyd Jr. and Isaiah Floyd; ten grandchildren, Daizshanae Breckenridge, DeAnthony Perry, Mya Ayers, Kantrice Perry, Ciarra Breckenridge, Ryan Payne, Jr., Garielle Dennis, Rylon Payne, Eugene Breckenridge, III and Kamden Floyd; his father, Ivo Breckenridge; sisters, Connie Smith, Cynthia Long (Otha), Charlene Briscoe and Gerri Breckenridge; and a brother, Theodore Breckenridge (Vickie).His funeral will be on Thursday, November 12, at 12:30pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be from 9am Thursday until the time of service.