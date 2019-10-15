|
|
Eugene "Gene" Carta
Louisville - 87, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was a retired Traveling Paint Salesman for 32 years. Gene served our country in the Army, during the Korean War, and was a life time member of Mill Creek Post 5421. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Carta; sister, Helen Carta Abby; and his brothers, Tony Carta and Joseph Carta.
Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 69 years, Delores Haley Carta; sister, Bette Mattingly and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place from 4-8pm on Thursday, October 17th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Gene will be at 12pm on Friday, October 18th at the funeral home, with a private entombment following in Resthaven Memorial Park
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019