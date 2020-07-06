Eugene Fred "Geno" Heissler
Louisville - age 89, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1931 to his late parents Bill and Hallie Heissler. Geno had a wonderful gift of making people smile wherever he went. As a heart transplant recipient of 29 years, he could be seen waving to the crowd as he rode on the Second Chance at Life float during several Pegasus Parades. Geno loved to dance as a member of the Rat Racers Bop Club and enjoyed Sunday afternoons at the Bingo Hall. He was also a proud Korean War Veteran and member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Geno was preceded in death by one child, Sheila Doran; grandson, Bradley Heissler; and two brothers, Donald and William Heissler.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Sheppard (Merle), Mike Heissler (Debbie), and Karen Howell (Keith); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private due to the current social distancing restrictions and burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Second Chance at Life. To donate, visit secondchanceky.org