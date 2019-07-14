Eugene H. Dent



Louisville - 91, passed away on July 10, 2019. He retired from Ashland Oil Company as Tow Boat Captain after 40 years of service. Eugene enjoyed traveling and he was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds.



Eugene was born on March 25, 1928 in Hesler, KY to the late Charles and Nell Dent. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dent and his brother, Charles Dent.



Eugene is survived by his children, Sandra Hazlett (Bob), Paula Blankenship (David), Gary Dent (Kim) and Steve Dent (Brenda); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; and his beloved dog, Pugsley.



A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243) from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a service to honor the life of Eugene to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019