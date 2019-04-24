Eugene O. "Gene" Conrad



Louisville - Eugene O. "Gene" Conrad, 82, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21st, at the Nazareth Home with his loving daughters Kathleen and Sarah at his side.



Gene was born in Louisville in 1936, a son of the late Overton L. and Anna Mae Etzel Conrad. He worked as a sales manager in corporate collections for CST Co., retiring after 43 years.



A 1954 graduate of Shawnee High School and a 1958 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Business, Gene was a proud member of Phi Kappa Tau, the Commercial Law League of America, and the Louisville JC's. He also was a Kentucky Colonel.



A man of faith with an ecumenical nature, Gene attended Strathmore Presbyterian Church, but many people assumed he was Catholic because of his active involvement in the St. Stephen Martyr parish. At the Nazareth Home where he lived in his last years, he was even mistaken for a retired priest.



A gentle, kind and happy spirit, Gene drew people to him with an infectious laugh, positive attitude and unfailing kindness. To be in his presence was to feel welcome.



Gene devoted his life to his family and his 5 grandchildren brought him an abundance of joy. He also loved sports of all kinds — from horse racing to tennis. He reserved his deepest passion for the U of L men's and women's basketball teams. Go Cards!



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his adored and adoring wife of 47 years, Bernadette "Bernie" Conrad, who we are certain was the first to welcome Gene into heaven.



Gene and Bernie adopted two daughters who survive and cherish their memory — Kathleen Colby (Chris) and Sarah Everette (Sean). Gene is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Nicholas, Madeline, and Norah Everette; and Julia and Gavin Colby; sister, Carol Ann Huston, and a brother, Richard Conrad.



A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25th (Bernie's birthday) at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday April 24 at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Kosair Charities, in honor of the care they provided when Gene contracted polio as a child. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary