Eugene Ryburn Weakley
Shelbyville - Eugene Ryburn Weakley, 91, of Shelbyville, died on Sunday, the 23rd day of August, 2020, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Frankfort. Born in Shelby County, he was the son of the late Samuel DeHaven Weakley, Sr., and Lucille Thompson Weakley. He graduated from the Bagdad High School in 1946 as the valedictorian of his class. He attended the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Graduating from UK in 1950, he received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Medallion for excellence of character and service to humanity. He returned to Shelby County to operate the farm which has been in the Weakley family since 1787, and he was a master conservationist. He also was the manager at the Bagdad Roller Mills for over forty years, and served on the Board of Directors of that company. He also served on the Board of Directors of both the old Farmer's and Trader's Bank and the Citizen's Union Bank. A lifelong member of the Buffalo Lick Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and chairman of the deacons for many years. His civic involvement and contributions to his community were extensive. A member and former treasurer of the Bagdad Cemetery Board, his memberships formerly included the Bagdad Ruritan Club, the University of Kentucky Agricultural Alumni Association, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the North Shelby Water Board of Directors, the Kentucky Feed and Grain Association, the Kentucky Pork Producers' Association, Dairymen, Inc., and he was instrumental in the founding of the Shelby County Community Theatre. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryburn Allen Weakley, his great-grandson, Sebastian Weakley; his siblings, Martha Ann Bohannon and her husband, Harold, Mary Emma Weakley and her husband, Maurice, and his brother, Dr. Sam Weakley and his wife, Lolita; and his brother-in-law, Damon Tranter.
A "wonderful husband" and "fine father," his survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Bettie W. Weakley of Shelbyville; his sons, Adriel Scott Weakley and his wife, Sue, of Georgetown, and Charles Weakley and his wife, Dee Dee, of Shelbyville; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Weakley, of Elizabethtown; his sister, Hazel Tranter of Stanwood, Washington; his grandchildren, Amber Blair and her husband, Cory, of Crestwood, LeAnna Weakley of Michigan, Willson Weakley and his wife, Olivia, of Saint Mary's, Georgia, Alexandra Weakley of Shepherdsville, Shelby Gonia and her husband, Jeremiah, and Sanford Weakley, all of Lexington, Lucy Davidson and her husband, Matthew, of Simpsonville, and Philip Weakley of Fort Mitchell; and his great grandchildren, Wren Blair, Emmitt Blair, Briar Blair, and Thomas Davidson.
Graveside services will be private with the Reverend Brad Hockensmith officiating and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buffalo Lick Baptist Church in care of Judy Vest, 212 Oakview Drive, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 301 East Main Street, No. 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, No. 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
.