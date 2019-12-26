Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Eugene Wayne Haupt


1922 - 2019
Eugene Wayne Haupt Obituary
Eugene Wayne Haupt

Louisville - Eugene Wayne Haupt, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. He was born to Willam and Mary Margaret(Calvin) Haupt in Beaver County, PA on May 17, 1922.

He was a decorated WW2 veteran who was awarded a Bronze Medal, 2 Bronze stars, a Purple Heart and a Battlefield Commission. As a paratrooper he served with the famous101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. His service included jumping into Normandy the night before D-Day. He also participated in campaign battles in France, Rhineland, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) and Central Europe.

In 1991 he retired as president of the Davey Tree Surgical Company. (Livermore CA). He had been with the Davey Company for 52 years.

As a hobby he enjoyed showing dogs who won many Bests in Shows. He was also an AKC working group judge and Best in Show Judge. He was an active member of the Louisville and Mid Kentucky Kennel Clubs. He was a member of the Doberman Pinscher Club of America who presented him with a Life Time Achievement Award.

He was predeceased by his first wife Bertha "Betty" Davidson Haupt.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Fay Wathen Dorval Haupt, his daughter Jennifer Rake (Allen) of Indianapolis, In.; a son Calvin Haupt (Cheryl) of Modesto, CA; two stepdaughters Eleanor "Missy" Stevens (Mark) and Fay Dorval three granddaughters, 2 step grandsons, and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1- 4 pm on Sunday December 29th, 2019 at Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Lane. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the or to Take the Lead, Watertown, New York.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
