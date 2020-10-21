1/1
Eugenia Dedas Rausch
Eugenia Dedas Rausch

Louisville - Eugenia Dedas Rausch, 99 of Louisville passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rausch, a daughter, Carole Denny and son-in-law, Fred Denny, three brothers, Virgil, Nick, George Jr. and a sister, Bessie.

Eugenia leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Diane Rausch and Vicky Voyles (John.) Grandchildren; Tabatha, Doug, Andrew and Michael. Great grandchildren, Chelsea, Brooklyn, Madison, Taylor, Braxton, Kainen, Isabella and one great- great granddaughter, Skylar.

A private memorial service was held at Arch L. Heady - Cralle funeral home.

Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
