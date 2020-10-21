Eugenia Dedas Rausch
Louisville - Eugenia Dedas Rausch, 99 of Louisville passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rausch, a daughter, Carole Denny and son-in-law, Fred Denny, three brothers, Virgil, Nick, George Jr. and a sister, Bessie.
Eugenia leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters, Diane Rausch and Vicky Voyles (John.) Grandchildren; Tabatha, Doug, Andrew and Michael. Great grandchildren, Chelsea, Brooklyn, Madison, Taylor, Braxton, Kainen, Isabella and one great- great granddaughter, Skylar.
A private memorial service was held at Arch L. Heady - Cralle funeral home.
