Eugenia Moser Willner
Louisville - Eugenia Moser Willner Louisville, KY, formerly of Clarksville, IN died September 1, 2019.
Eugenia was born in 1922 to parents George William Moser and Nina Badger Moser in Jeffersonville, IN, joining her nine year-old brother, William Paul Moser.
She graduated from Jeffersonville HS in 1939. After graduating from the University of Louisville, she attended the KY State Board of Health School of Laboratory Technique, and then served as the director of the laboratory and x-ray departments at Clark County Memorial Hospital. There she met Alan Willner, a hospital extern and student at the UofL School Medicine. Alan and Eugenia married in 1946, and moved to Syracuse, NY where Alan completed his internship and residency in family practice, while Eugenia supported them by working in a Syracuse hospital as medical internships and residencies were unpaid at that time.
Upon returning to Indiana, Alan established a family practice as the first medical doctor in Clarksville, where Eugenia did lab and x-ray work for many decades. Their sons Steven and Edward Willner were born during the early years of the practice.
Alan was called up during a doctor draft for the Korean War, taking the young family to Washington, DC and then Long Beach, CA, before returning to Clarksville to resume medical practice and childrearing. Several years after their return, their youngest child Lisa was born. Eugenia was an active volunteer in numerous organizations including the League of Women Voters, and was a founding member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
After their youngest child left for college, Alan and Eugenia moved back to southern California in 1978, fulfilling Eugenia's dream to someday return there. Again, she was an active volunteer for several social and educational organizations, and continued to do the lab work in Alan's new practice in Lakewood, CA. During this time, they traveled extensively in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
In 1995, they moved to Louisville, this time to be near their daughter and long-awaited grandchildren, Ben and Eliza. Alan died in 2002 after a long illness where Eugenia served as his primary caregiver. Eugenia felt deeply fortunate to have enjoyed a 56-year marriage. She was a member of First Unitarian Church, and volunteered for many years in the church office.
Eugenia is survived by her children, Steven Willner (Carol Jensen) of West Newton, MA; Edward Willner (Cynthia) of Williamsburg, VA; Lisa Willner (John Scruton) of Louisville; her grandchildren Ben Scruton (Sarah); Eliza Scruton; Charles Harris; and Carmen Harris Willner; great-grandchild Jazmin Riley; and several nieces and nephews including Mary Moser of Clarksville, IN.
There will be a service to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Hosparus Health, 3526 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville 40205 or Planned Parenthood of IN & KY, 842 S. 7th St., Louisville 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019