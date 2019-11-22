|
|
Euil D. Loyd
Louisville - Euil D. Loyd, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1933 in Alabama, to the late Delbert and Pearl Loyd. Euil was a proud Army veteran. He retired from Pyle National in Chicago, Illinois. He loved his dogs.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jim Loyd, Sheila (Jeff Riggle) Houston-Riggle, Sherry (Mike) O'Leary; grandchildren, Ethan (Shelby) Houston, Shelby Taylor Houston, Michael O'Leary, Angela (Jason) Underwood and David Williams; a great granddaughter, Paisley Houston; and a like-son, Kenneth Busse.
Euil will be laid to rest at his family's cemetery in Haileyville, Alabama.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019