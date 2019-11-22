Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Euil D. Loyd


1933 - 2019
Euil D. Loyd Obituary
Euil D. Loyd

Louisville - Euil D. Loyd, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1933 in Alabama, to the late Delbert and Pearl Loyd. Euil was a proud Army veteran. He retired from Pyle National in Chicago, Illinois. He loved his dogs.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jim Loyd, Sheila (Jeff Riggle) Houston-Riggle, Sherry (Mike) O'Leary; grandchildren, Ethan (Shelby) Houston, Shelby Taylor Houston, Michael O'Leary, Angela (Jason) Underwood and David Williams; a great granddaughter, Paisley Houston; and a like-son, Kenneth Busse.

Euil will be laid to rest at his family's cemetery in Haileyville, Alabama.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
