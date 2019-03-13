Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Eula Garr
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Eula Alvey Garr Obituary
Eula Alvey Garr

Louisville - 87, passed away March 7 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Cub Run, KY on October 4, 1931, Eula was preceded in death by her parents James and Rebecca (Taylor) Alvey her twin sister Beulah Chesher and 7 siblings.

Besides her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her children Ricky Garr, Jimmy Garr, son-in-law Larry Kniss and grandson Chad Kniss (Michele).

Survivors include her loving husband, James (Jim) Garr; children, Debbie Kniss, Kathy VanDeMark, Pam Garr, Robin Garr and Chris Garr (Sabrena). Grandchildren: Michael Garr (Andrea), Lindsey VanDeMark, Alex Garr, Joshua VanDeMark, and Rick Garr. Great-grandchildren - Ashley Kniss Matthews (Josh), Zachary Kniss (Loral), Brooklynne Garr, Dustin Garr and Hannah Hughes. Great-great- grandchildren Dylan Holmes, Dakota Kniss, Zoey Matthews and Colton Kniss.

Visitation will be from 1-8pm on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Arch L Heady Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial at Resthaven. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
