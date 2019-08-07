Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Eula Bea (Minnix) Lee


1928 - 2019
Eula Bea (Minnix) Lee Obituary
Eula Bea (Minnix) Lee

New Albany - Eula Bea (Minnix) Lee, 91 years of age died peacefully on Monday at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was born on April 9, 1928 in Scottsville, Kentucky. Bea was a former employee of the old H.A. Seinsheimer's Clothing Co. in New Albany and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee; son, Jim Lee; grandson, Skip Walton; great granddaughter, Ally Knable.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Walton (Tom), Dickie Knable (Bill), Patty Jefferson (Paul), Linda Roark (Joe), Jackie Kraft (Charles); son, Larry Lee (Sharyl); daughter-in-law, Agnes Lee; 20 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday at the Kraft Chapel with private entombment in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may go to the at

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
