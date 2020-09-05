Eula Mae Crady PhilpottLouisville - was born on April 28, 1923 in Glendale, Kentucky to Anna Mae and Eugene Crady. She left us to join her heavenly Father on September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Philpott; an infant daughter, Barbara; siblings, Helen, Mildred, Eugene, and Arvin; a great-great granddaughter, Avery; and a dear friend Joseph (Mac) Osborne.Eula Mae was retired from T,G&Y. She was a beautiful seamstress and spent many nights over a sewing machine making something for one of her kids that they needed "right then"! She loved singing in the church choir and enjoyed her Sunday School class and Women on Mission group. For many years she was a volunteer caring for preschoolers, from around the world, at Friendship International. She was a former member of Okolona Baptist Church and, most recently, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.Mom, Mother, Mamaw, Mamaw T-pott is survived by her children; Paula Niemann, Patricia Reaves (Dudley), Ed Philpott (Sherry) and Susan Metts (Denny); six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helena Crady; and many nieces and nephews.Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at the Glendale (KY) Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.Memorial contributions can be given to Kentucky Woman's Missionary Union Heritage Fund, 13420 Eastpointe Centre Drive, Louisville, KY 40223.