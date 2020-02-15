|
|
Eunice L. Robbins "Toot"
Louisville - 73, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
She was born on May 22, 1946 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late Howard and Theresa Leavell.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Sue Robbins; and brothers, John Howard Leavell and James Frederick Leavell.
Eunice is survived by her sons, Joe (Terra) Leavell, Gilbert (Pamela) Robbins IV and Aldric Leavell; grandchildren, Joey Leavell, Gilbert Robbins V, and Bryson Robbins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral to follow at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Canaan Christian Church, (2840 Hikes Ln).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020