Euodia "Midge" Garth
Louisville - 70, was called home on December 14, 2019.
She was a member of Phillips Memorial CME Church and a member of Breath of Life Band.
Survivors include her children; Tyina Garth, Monique Garth Miller, Kristie Garth and Earl Garth Sr., 4 siblings; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; her best friends; Carolyn Lasley and Priscilla Clark.
Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church, 3535 Grand Avenue, with the funeral to follow at 12 Noon. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019