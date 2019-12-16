Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Phillips Memorial CME Church
3535 Grand Avenue
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillips Memorial CME Church
3535 Grand Avenue
Euodia "Midge" Garth

Euodia "Midge" Garth Obituary
Euodia "Midge" Garth

Louisville - 70, was called home on December 14, 2019.

She was a member of Phillips Memorial CME Church and a member of Breath of Life Band.

Survivors include her children; Tyina Garth, Monique Garth Miller, Kristie Garth and Earl Garth Sr., 4 siblings; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; her best friends; Carolyn Lasley and Priscilla Clark.

Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church, 3535 Grand Avenue, with the funeral to follow at 12 Noon. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
