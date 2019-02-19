|
Eutiva Jackson Frank
Louisville - Eutiva "Tiva" Jackson Frank, "TeTe", passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1938 in Louisville, KY. She was a loving mother and grandmother, had retired from American Printing House for the Blind after 37 years of service, and was a member of J-Town United Methodist Church. She loved spending time working in her yard, feeding squirrels and birds, and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda F. Rabuzzi (Dana); son, Michael S. Frank (Pam); sister, Donna Lukat; brother, Donald Jackson; 5 grandchildren, C. Michele Stratman (Daniel), Suzanne Feusner (Travis), and Austin, Rachael, and Krista Frank; and 4 great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Izabelle, and Abigail Stratman, and Arden Feusner.
Visitation will be held from 10am-1pm on Wednesday, February 20, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019