Eva "Sally" (Shultz) Bell
Louisville - Eva "Sally" (Shultz) Bell 77 passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at Norton Hosparus Downtown. She retired after 24 years with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office as an office manager and was a member of Shively Christian Church. She is preceded in death by husband John "Russell" Bell, parents James and Zelma Shultz, brother James Shultz and sister Virginia Shultz. Survivors include her son Russell Bell , daughters Rebecca Kaelin (Steve) and Jennifer Faulkner. 7 grandchildren Cody Faulkner, Tyler and Kyle Kaelin, Zachary, Jonathan, Michael and Samantha Bell. 3 great-grandchildren Serenity, Robin and Rainn. 2 brothers Thomas Shultz (Nelda) and Theron Shultz. 1 sister Henrietta Sheffield (Jeff) and brother-in-law Rick Bell (Susie). Her funeral will be 11 am Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Tuesday 12 pm to 8 pm and after 9 am on Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019