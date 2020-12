Eva DaughtertyLouisville - Eva Harriet Daughterty. 91, enter in to rest on December 2, 2020.She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband James Daughterty, and many brothers and sisters.Eva is survived by her children, Mary (Stephen), Joe Ann (Irvin), James (Kim); 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and her little dog Baby.The family would like to extend a grateful thanks to Marie and Doug also the staff at Hospice.Due to Coived-19 Eva's service will be private