Eva Geraldine Davis Estes
Tampa - Eva Geraldine Davis Estes, 83, of Tampa, FL passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was a native of Nashville, TN and raised her family in Louisville, KY. She retired from Dillard's (one of her favorite places to shop). She was an active member of the Middletown Post 1170 and a popular participant of their Friday Night Karaoke. She was "Mama" and "Nanny" to many, and her kitchen was the favorite gathering spot for family and friends.
She was preceded by her husband, Billy Joe Estes, Sr; son, Billy Joe Estes, Jr; daughter, Jackie Estes Reinert; brothers Billy Davis and Bobby Davis and sister Dorothy Walden; Tiger and Chick Estes.
She is survived by her sons Steve Estes and Scott Estes (Jaime); Billy's wife Donna Estes, Jackie's husband Tom Reinert; grandchildren Joey (Mary Beth), Justin (Hallie), Joshua, Cydney (Daniel), Samantha, Steven (Mikayla), Reed, Robbie, Sophia; and great-grandchildren Eva, Anna, Cullen, Connor, Cannon, Chyler.
The family gives special thanks to Hiltrud Estes and Nancy Helm.
Memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road.
Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Family Church http://www.GFConline.com/ Schools for Haiti http://www.schoolsforhaiti.com/ or SLO City Church http://slocity.church/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019