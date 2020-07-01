Eva I Boston
Louisville - Eva I. Boston 87, of Louisville, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. Eva was a member of Harvest Baptist Church homemaker devoting all her time and love to the Lord and her family. She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Russell, two brothers James and Johnny Pepper.
Eva left behind to cherish her memory two sons; Russell Jr. (Teresa), Anthony (Dawn), 6 daughters; Mary Hudson (Robert), Audrey Maddox (Michael), Cheryl Hale (Jeff), Ruschel Lilly (Lee), Gwendolyn Sedler (Frank), Teresa Balser (Joe) also brother Edward Pepper and sister Lauretta Maddox, 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild.
Funeral for Eva will be held Tuesday June 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required and social distancing will be encouraged. Condolences for the Boston family can be left at, www.advantagefunerals.com