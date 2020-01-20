|
|
Eva Jo Franz
Clarksville - Eva Jo Franz, 101, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born in Stanford, KY., and was a retired librarian for the Clarksville Elementary School. She was a member of the Clarksville Historical Society, Friends of the Library, a huge IU basketball fan, and an active member of Howard Park Christian Church for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday School and served on many boards and committees.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wilson Franz, a brother, Charles Hilton, a sister, Mildred Bowling, a grandson Derrick McNeil, and a great grandson, Carter Ankeny.
Survivors include two daughters, Louise Morgan (Nick) of Lakeland, Fl., Carol McNeil (Don) of Kearny, AZ., three sons, Robert J. Franz (Julie) Huntington Beach, CA., Ed Franz (Shirley) of Louisville, KY., and Chuck Franz (Jennifer) of Bloomington, IN., a brother Harry Hilton (Eleanor) of Dayton, OH., 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford, Ky. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, and from 9:00 AM Friday until the time of the service. Graveside services at Buffalo Springs Cemetery will be at 2:00 PM on Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Howard Park Christian Church. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020