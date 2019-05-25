|
|
Eva Laverne Whitaker
Louisville - 85, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Whitaker and her sister, Rose Edlin.
She was retired from G.E. and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Left to cherish her memory, her son, Mike Whitaker; daughter, Yvonne Sharp; sisters, Betty Snook & Rita Mills (Jerry); grandchildren, Houston, Scott, Stacy, Christy, & Nikki; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Navy, Micah, Adin, & Allison and a great-great grandchild on the way.
Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Sunday, May 26, 2019 11am in the Arch L. Heady Chapel. Burial will follow at the Youngers Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019