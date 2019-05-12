|
Eva "Shug" Lee Bradley
Louisville - 93, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was a member of King Solomon Baptist Church.
Eva was preceded in death by a son, PFC Kenneth Eugene Bradley.
She is survived by her children, William Bradley Jr.(Rosemary), Charles Bradley (Mildred), Patricia Pearson (Rickie), Delores Carter, Ronald Bradley, Michael Bradley and Wilma Bradley; 16 grandchildren; sister, Cora Davis, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral to follow at Noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019