Eva M Lankswert
Louisville - Lankswert, Eva M. 84, of Louisville passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Creekside on Bardstown.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed painting, boating and getting together with friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Louis J. Lankswert.
Surviving her are daughters; Linda Lankswert, Vicki McClain (Michael); son, Clint Lankswert (Shannon) and six grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be noon Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Holy Trinity 501 Cherrywood Rd. with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.