Eva Nell (Whitely) Farris


1938 - 2020
Louisville - EVA, 82, of Louisville, was born on April 14, 1938 and departed this world on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. Eva was the widow of Lewis Farris. They shared 59 years of marriage together.

Eva was born in Grayson County, KY and graduated from Caneyville High School in 1956. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Louisville as a switchboard operator in her early years before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. She later worked part time at K Mart and obtained her Real Estate License. She was a member of McGrady Creek Baptist Church. Eva enjoyed sketching, sewing, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness, humor and the love she had for her family.

She is survived by her Daughter, Lisa Mullins (Joe); Sons, Michael Farris (Nathalie) and Timothy Farris (Kerstin); Grandchildren, Brad Mullins, Craig Mullins and Alayna Farris; Brother, Larry Whitely (Patricia); Sisters, Wilma Cummings, Anna Keith, Brenda Ford (Butch); Brother-In-Law, Pill Ford and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Cremation was chosen. Eva's memorial and visitation will be held at Dermitt-Joyce Funeral Home, 201 East Maple St., Caneyville, KY. The date and time of service will be announced when restrictions on social gatherings are lifted.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
