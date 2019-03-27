|
|
Evan Andrew Buchholz
Louisville - Evan Andrew Buchholz, almost 4 month old son of David "Andy" and Amanda (Wright) Buchholz, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after 4 weeks of fighting a heart condition.
He was born November 25, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; paternal grandmother, Virginia Buchholz; maternal grandparents, Randy and Nancy Wright; aunts and uncles, Henry Buchholz (Amanda), Stephen Buchholz (Geena Constantin), Ryan Wright, and Krysta Wright; his cousin, Logan Buchholz and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his big brother, Mark David Buchholz, and his paternal grandfather, David Henry Buchholz.
A service to celebrate Evan's life will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 St. John United Methodist Church, 12700 US 42, Prospect, KY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday at the Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Imagination Library of Louisville c/o Junior League, 982 Eastern Pkwy. #7, Louisville, KY 40217 or Norton's Children's Hospital Foundation, 231 E. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019