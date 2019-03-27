Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Evan Buchholz
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John United Methodist Church
12700 U.S. 42
Prospect, KY
Louisville - Evan Andrew Buchholz, almost 4 month old son of David "Andy" and Amanda (Wright) Buchholz, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after 4 weeks of fighting a heart condition.

He was born November 25, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; paternal grandmother, Virginia Buchholz; maternal grandparents, Randy and Nancy Wright; aunts and uncles, Henry Buchholz (Amanda), Stephen Buchholz (Geena Constantin), Ryan Wright, and Krysta Wright; his cousin, Logan Buchholz and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his big brother, Mark David Buchholz, and his paternal grandfather, David Henry Buchholz.

A service to celebrate Evan's life will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 St. John United Methodist Church, 12700 US 42, Prospect, KY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday at the Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to Imagination Library of Louisville c/o Junior League, 982 Eastern Pkwy. #7, Louisville, KY 40217 or Norton's Children's Hospital Foundation, 231 E. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
