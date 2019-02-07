Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan "Pete" Hendricks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evan "Pete" Hendricks Obituary
Evan "Pete" Hendricks

Louisville - Evan 'Pete' Hendricks, 95, passed away peacefully February 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Okolona High School. A WWII Veteran having served in the United States Army stationed in the Philippines. A graduate of the Louisville Barber and Cosmetology School. A Hairstylist by profession. A friend to all. Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Hardin Lively and Evan Hendricks, Sr; his stepfather AB Lively; his wife, Matheis Hopewell Hendricks, his sons, Keith and Mark Hendricks; his grandson, Lee Lyons III, his sister, Virginia McCreary and his loving companion, Joan Scharre. He is survived by his four daughters, Sherry Coslow (Don), Dianne Smithers, Paula Lyons (Jack) and Hope Harvener (Ken); his sister, Joyce Nolot (Tom); 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00pm until 1:30pm. Funeral Service will be at 1:30pm with burial following at Resthaven. The family would like to thank the Drs and staff of Kindred Hospital for the gentle and loving care given to Evan.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.