Evan "Pete" Hendricks
Louisville - Evan 'Pete' Hendricks, 95, passed away peacefully February 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Okolona High School. A WWII Veteran having served in the United States Army stationed in the Philippines. A graduate of the Louisville Barber and Cosmetology School. A Hairstylist by profession. A friend to all. Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Hardin Lively and Evan Hendricks, Sr; his stepfather AB Lively; his wife, Matheis Hopewell Hendricks, his sons, Keith and Mark Hendricks; his grandson, Lee Lyons III, his sister, Virginia McCreary and his loving companion, Joan Scharre. He is survived by his four daughters, Sherry Coslow (Don), Dianne Smithers, Paula Lyons (Jack) and Hope Harvener (Ken); his sister, Joyce Nolot (Tom); 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00pm until 1:30pm. Funeral Service will be at 1:30pm with burial following at Resthaven. The family would like to thank the Drs and staff of Kindred Hospital for the gentle and loving care given to Evan.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019