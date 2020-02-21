Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Evanell E. "Nell" McCoy

Evanell E. "Nell" McCoy Obituary
Evanell E. "Nell" McCoy

Louisville - Nell McCoy passed away February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Willard McCoy, four brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son Lannie McCoy (Ruth), a sister, two grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. Visitation will be at 10:00am, with service to follow at 1:00pm, Monday, February 24, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, 40216. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Union Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Dean McCoy, 4483 Sandy Creek Rd., Morgantown, KY 42261, or Ormsby Heights Baptist Church, 2120 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
