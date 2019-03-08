|
Evelyn C. Shepherd
Louisville - Evelyn C. Shepherd, age 82 passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a resident of Friendship Manor. Evelyn was born in Spider, Kentucky on February 7, 1937 to the late Manferd and Ruby Adams Amburgey. Having lived most of her life in Louisville, she was a member of Buechel United Methodist Church and an Eastern Star Member. Evelyn worked as a caregiver for many years before retiring. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Shepherd; sister, Mary Ann Whitaker; and brother-in-laws, Ed Hilbert and Joe Whitaker.
Evelyn is survived by her twin sisters, Retta Adams (Meredith) and Nancy Hilbert; niece, Connie Cassidy (Bill); great-nephews, Steven Cassidy (Lindsay) and Austin Cassidy; great-great nephew, Joey Cassidy.
Evelyn's request was cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Buechel United Methodist Church, 2817 Hikes Ln, Louisville, KY 40218 and/or do a random act of kindness.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019