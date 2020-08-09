Evelyn Darlene Michael



Charlestown - Evelyn Darlene Michael, 77 of Charlestown, IN passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Evelyn was born on April 26, 1943 in Clark County, IN. the daughter of Roy and Martha Vest Graebe. She worked at the former I.C.I. in Charlestown, IN, retired from Lithography in New Albany, IN and was a member of the Hibernia Christian Church and attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Evelyn had many interest in life including, auctions, antiquing, working with her flowers and yard, puzzles, making Christmas candy and sharing it with others. She was also a member of The Fab Five, Jennie, Pudgy, Violet, Kenny and of course Evelyn they would travel together seeing the sites like Renfro Valley and the Smokey Mountains.



Evelyn's survivors include her brothers, Roger Graebe and his wife Margaret and Leroy Graebe and his wife Iva both of Charlestown, IN; sisters, Jean VanGilder and her husband Jerry and Betty Deppe and her husband David both of Charlestown, IN; several nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Life celebration services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Grayson Funeral in New Washington with burial in Hibernia Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. and after 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store