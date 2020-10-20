Evelyn DeSimone DineenLouisville - Evelyn D. Dineen (1929-2020) passed peacefully from this life on October 8, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's and cancer for several years. A resident of Louisville, KY, since the 1960s, she and her husband, Charles Patrick Dineen (1927-1997), raised three children there. Those who knew Evelyn will remember her gentle demeanor, sense of humor, and frugal nature. A passionate reader and animal lover, she also enjoyed music, gardens, golf, and travel. Most of all, Evelyn loved her family and friends, who gathered at her home each week for "spaghetti night," and sometimes penny poker.Evelyn is survived by one sibling, three children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The children are Steve Dineen and wife, Becky, of Louisville; Kerry Dineen McLaughlin and husband, Don, of Louisville; and Alison Dineen and husband, Bill Johnstone, of Wilmington, NC. Her grandchildren: David McLaughlin (wife Deanna, daughter Kaitlan); Wendy McLaughlin Cotton (husband John, daughters Evelyn Marie (Lilly) and Caroline); Christopher McLaughlin (wife Angela, daughter Layla); Timothy McLaughlin (wife Britt, daughter Matilda and son Henry Fox); Patrick Dineen; Christopher Dineen; and Jackson Johnstone. A surviving sister, Eleanor DeSimone Carrella, resides in Texas. A memorial ceremony will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, at a date not yet determined in 2021, to celebrate a good life, well-lived, with friends and family gathered.