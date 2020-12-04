Evelyn (Switzer) Draper
Louisville - 96, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Born in Louisville on March 8, 1924, she was the 10th of 11 children born to Fred and Goldie (Bass) Switzer.
Evelyn was a graduate of Louisville Girls High School and once worked for the Commonwealth Life Insurance Company, where she met her husband, Bert. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary on Sept. 4.
Evelyn was preceded by her parents, nine siblings and son-in-law Frank Gavlinski. She is survived by husband Bert; children Trina (Jim) Hardman of Lake Wylie, S.C., Pam (Jim Bryan) Gavlinski, Doug (Debbie Woolfolk) Draper, Steve (Susie Minsterketter) Draper and David (Karen) Draper; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Lillian Jekel.
Services on Dec. 10 will be private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice
