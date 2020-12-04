1/1
Evelyn (Switzer) Draper
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn (Switzer) Draper

Louisville - 96, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Born in Louisville on March 8, 1924, she was the 10th of 11 children born to Fred and Goldie (Bass) Switzer.

Evelyn was a graduate of Louisville Girls High School and once worked for the Commonwealth Life Insurance Company, where she met her husband, Bert. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary on Sept. 4.

Evelyn was preceded by her parents, nine siblings and son-in-law Frank Gavlinski. She is survived by husband Bert; children Trina (Jim) Hardman of Lake Wylie, S.C., Pam (Jim Bryan) Gavlinski, Doug (Debbie Woolfolk) Draper, Steve (Susie Minsterketter) Draper and David (Karen) Draper; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Lillian Jekel.

Services on Dec. 10 will be private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice. www.nunnelleyfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved