|
|
Evelyn E. Williams
Louisville - 77, passed away March 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Grover T. Williams, Jr.; 9 children, 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 12 noon at New Century Fellowship Church (Location: St. Stephen United Church of Christ), 1875 Farnsley Rd. Entombment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019