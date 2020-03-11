|
Evelyn Farris
Edythe Evelyn Gardner Smith Farris, 92, of Louisville returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on March 9, 2020.
Evelyn (Mom, Mama, Aunt Toodie) deeply loved her family and was a true Christian through word and action.
She grew up on the family farm in Henry County, Kentucky near Pleasureville, where she learned her enduring work ethic.
Evelyn sold her cow at age 17 and moved to Louisville, investing the proceeds into a business education. She soon became disenchanted with the field of commerce and enrolled at the Kentucky Baptist School of Nursing so she could help others. She earned her R.N. and began her career with Baptist Hospital at the Barret Avenue campus.
In 1952 she married WWII veteran Gordon Heyward Smith and went on to have three sons.
Gordon passed away in 1968, leaving Evelyn to raise her boys, which she did through sheer will, hard work and faith.
Evelyn was assigned to help open Baptist Hospital East in 1975 and served as a cherished mentor to many young nurses.
Evelyn married George William "Bill" Farris in 1978, where they enjoyed a long and happy union until his passing in 2003.
She served her last years of employment as the R.N. at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, caring for students and their children.
Evelyn enjoyed a long and meaningful retirement, nurturing six beloved grandchildren who were the light of her life.
She enjoyed prayer, quilting, flower gardening, cooking amazing meals and spending time with her family, who adored her unwavering spirit of positivity.
Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, Lillian Bryant Gardner and Raymond Gardner; Siblings J.L. (Carrie), Ella Mae Harrell (spouse: John), Billie Wentworth (Shelby), Prentice (Jean), Larry (Bobbie) and Linda Bauer (Chuck).
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Gordon (Evelyn), Craig (Rhonda) and David (Yvonne); Grandchildren Abbey Campbell (Adam), Justin (Andrea), Spencer (Allison), Madeline Miller (Tyler), Jacob Smith and Rachel Daniel (Yohannes); Step-sons David Farris (Lorraine) and Tom Farris; Great-Grandchildren Hunter Campbell and Reilly Smith.
The family offers its sincere gratitude to the staff at Brownsboro Park, Baptist Hospital East and the BHE Palliative Care unit.
Visitation will be Fri., March 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive in Middletown, KY 40243. Friends may also pay their respects on Sat., March 14 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Franklinton Baptist Church, 7681 Point Pleasant Rd., Pleasureville, KY 40057.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020