Evelyn Faye Hartline
Louisville - passed from this life on October 23, 2020. She was born Evelyn Faye Waters, August 15, 1939 in Leitchfield KY, and is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Hartline, and parents Mary Lena (Powell) Riddle Norris (Anna), and Joseph Hayden Riddle. She is the mother of 3 loving daughters, Diane Renee Foster, Bobbie Hartline Bryant, and Laura Lea Tabscott. Evelyn (Mamaw) was the proud grandmother of Emily Claire Bryant, Jacob Evan Foster and Lena Gail Foster.
Evelyn is a child of God and went to her reward after struggling with dementia and an illness. She was a selfless person, who taught by example. She was always concerned about others and even during her illness, when she woke, she smiled at whomever was with her. Our precious Mother and Grandmother was a blessing to all who knew her and will be in our hearts forever.
Family and friends will be received for visitation at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. The service will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hosparus of Louisville.