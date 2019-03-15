Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Interment
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Evelyn "Dimples" Hack

Evelyn "Dimples" Hack Obituary
Evelyn "Dimples" Hack

Louisville - 52, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 13th.

Evelyn was preceded in rest by her mother, Evelyn Caudill, and a brother, Jimmy R. Caudill; her father-in-law, Walter Hack; her mother-in-law Carrie Hack; her sisters-in-law, Anna Brown, and Kat and Betty Jean Priddy.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Donnie Hack; a daughter, Evelyn Caudill (Ray Montalvo); her father, Jim Caudill, Jr.; her brother-in-law, Junie Hack (Mary) and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be Saturday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11am until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
