Evelyn Howell
Louisville - Evelyn Howell, 97, wife of the late Clarence L. Howell, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Evelyn was born in Ithica, MI., September 19, 1922 the daughter of the late Ira & Ethel Simmons Williams. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Patty Price (Scotty), Gay Allen (Charlie) and son Mark Howell (Susan). 3 grandchildren, Kelli Price, Lindsay Howell & Ross Howell and great grandchildren, Conner and Malia.
A service celebrating Evelyns's life will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Visitation will be 11:00 am Tuesday until service time.
The family has kindly suggested memorials to AIM for the Handicapped, 945 Danbury Rd., Dayton, Ohio, 45420 or www.aimforthehandicapped.com
Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020