Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Howell


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Howell Obituary
Evelyn Howell

Louisville - Evelyn Howell, 97, wife of the late Clarence L. Howell, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Evelyn was born in Ithica, MI., September 19, 1922 the daughter of the late Ira & Ethel Simmons Williams. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Patty Price (Scotty), Gay Allen (Charlie) and son Mark Howell (Susan). 3 grandchildren, Kelli Price, Lindsay Howell & Ross Howell and great grandchildren, Conner and Malia.

A service celebrating Evelyns's life will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Visitation will be 11:00 am Tuesday until service time.

The family has kindly suggested memorials to AIM for the Handicapped, 945 Danbury Rd., Dayton, Ohio, 45420 or www.aimforthehandicapped.com

Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -