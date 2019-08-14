|
|
Evelyn "Jene" Huff Emrich
Louisville - Evelyn "Jene" Emrich, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 81.
She was born August 10, 1938 in Louisville, daughter to Lawrence Edward Huff and Naomi Graff Huff.
Jene was a graduate of Loretto High School and Lexington Community College of Nursing, where she earned her RN. She practiced nursing until her retirement in 2007. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed playing Bingo and a good game of cards. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherishing every moment.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, James G. "Jerry" Emrich and grandsons, Jack Timothy and Jerry Edward.
Jene is survived by her children, Tracey Emrich Maddox (Mike); son, Timothy G. Emrich (Mary); grandchildren, Michael James Maddox, Jenny Maddox Ober, Erin Maddox, Catherine Emrich and Meghan Emrich; and great-grandchildren, Madison Wayman, Thomas Maddox, Gunnar Ober, Aliva Maddox and Maggie Ober.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Baptist Health Louisville and Hosparus.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019