Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Emrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Huff "Jene" Emrich


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Huff "Jene" Emrich Obituary
Evelyn "Jene" Huff Emrich

Louisville - Evelyn "Jene" Emrich, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 81.

She was born August 10, 1938 in Louisville, daughter to Lawrence Edward Huff and Naomi Graff Huff.

Jene was a graduate of Loretto High School and Lexington Community College of Nursing, where she earned her RN. She practiced nursing until her retirement in 2007. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed playing Bingo and a good game of cards. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherishing every moment.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, James G. "Jerry" Emrich and grandsons, Jack Timothy and Jerry Edward.

Jene is survived by her children, Tracey Emrich Maddox (Mike); son, Timothy G. Emrich (Mary); grandchildren, Michael James Maddox, Jenny Maddox Ober, Erin Maddox, Catherine Emrich and Meghan Emrich; and great-grandchildren, Madison Wayman, Thomas Maddox, Gunnar Ober, Aliva Maddox and Maggie Ober.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Baptist Health Louisville and Hosparus.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now