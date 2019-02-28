|
Evelyn J. (Hutchison) Palmer
Louisville - 98, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home in Jeffersontown, KY. Born in Louisville, she was a riveter for Curtis Wright and later in life, a homemaker.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her Husband of 72 years, Thomas Owen Palmer and her Son, Thomas O. "Topper" Palmer II.
Left to cherish her memory are her Daughters, Linda Reiter, Barbara Brown (Terry), and Patti Potts (Ted); Grandchildren, Doug Palmer (Dana), Carrie Johnson (Tony), Tracey French (Ed), Tammy Mallory (Brian), Wendy Glen (Larry), and Heather Palmer; and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5 to 8 PM at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, KY. Her Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 11 AM, at Christ Lutheran Church, 9212 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, with Visitation before the Service from 10 to 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville.
Memorial contributions may go to Christ Lutheran Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019