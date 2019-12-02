Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Evelyn J. Watkins Obituary
Evelyn J. Watkins

Louisville - Entered into rest on November 30, 2019.

She was an employee for Reynolds Metals and a native of Bardstown, KY.

Mrs. Watkins is survived by a son, Christoper Watkins (Sarah Heim-Watkins); a daughter, Eileen Lindsay (Scott); five grandchildren, Tanner, Macie, Darrian, Drayden and Gavin; her father, Howard Ballard; and two brothers, Ollie Dennis (Nancy) and George Dennis.

Cremation was chosen.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the or Kentucky Humane Society.

The family would like to offer their sincerest thanks to Drs. Kloecher and Smita and Jennifer and Beth, her caregivers at the Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
