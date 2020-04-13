Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Windell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn J. Windell


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn J. Windell Obituary
Evelyn J. Windell

Corydon - Evelyn J. Windell, 87, passed away at Harrison Springs Health Campus on April 12, 2020. Evelyn was born on July 12, 1932 to the late Ralph and Golda Cline Wright. Evelyn was employed for years at the Harrison County Auditor's office and later as a title searcher for Davis, Davis & Layson. She was member of Old Capitol United Methodist Church. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Robert Wright; Sister, Anna Margaret Melton; Step mother, Geneva Wright and Step sister, Rosalee Brown. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack L. Windell; Daughters, Teresa Quiggins (Lynn) and Tracey Fried (Bob), both of Corydon; Step sister, Judy Kennedy of Corydon; Grandchildren, Stephanie Hawkins, Andrew Fried, Ashley Pardue, all of Corydon and Allison Norsworthy of New Albany; 5 Great Grandchildren. Arrangements are private and being handled by Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -