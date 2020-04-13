|
|
Evelyn J. Windell
Corydon - Evelyn J. Windell, 87, passed away at Harrison Springs Health Campus on April 12, 2020. Evelyn was born on July 12, 1932 to the late Ralph and Golda Cline Wright. Evelyn was employed for years at the Harrison County Auditor's office and later as a title searcher for Davis, Davis & Layson. She was member of Old Capitol United Methodist Church. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Robert Wright; Sister, Anna Margaret Melton; Step mother, Geneva Wright and Step sister, Rosalee Brown. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack L. Windell; Daughters, Teresa Quiggins (Lynn) and Tracey Fried (Bob), both of Corydon; Step sister, Judy Kennedy of Corydon; Grandchildren, Stephanie Hawkins, Andrew Fried, Ashley Pardue, all of Corydon and Allison Norsworthy of New Albany; 5 Great Grandchildren. Arrangements are private and being handled by Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020