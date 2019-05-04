|
Evelyn Jane Cooper
Louisville - COOPER, Evelyn Jane, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Evelyn graduated from Shawnee High School in 1955, Western Kentucky in 1959, and received her Master's from George Peabody College for Teachers in 1963. She went on to teach mathematics at Nathaniel Scribner Junior High School for 7 years and New Albany High School for 30.5 years.
Evelyn started and coached the NAHS Girls Basketball Team to their first Sectional Championship in 1976. Besides basketball, she went on to coach NAHS volleyball and track team. Evelyn was inducted into the New Albany Teacher's Hall of Fame.
She was a loyal, faithful, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, friend, and a Christian. She was an elder, deacon and confirmed member of Salem United Church of Christ, then later became a member of Southeast Christian Church. Evelyn lived to love, serve, and help others, especially her family. Summers were filled with boating, waterskiing, hiking, and swimming and attending family reunions and picnics.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Hersa Malachi Cooper and Evelyn Marie Hammond; brother, Kenneth Malachi Cooper; niece, Kerrey Cooper Chadwell; and great nephew, Adrian Carter.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Cooper Chadwell (Sonny); nieces and nephew, Kelley Kennedy (Mark), Krissey Carter (Kevin Maurer), Kacey Chadwell-Green (Rusty); and Kenneth Chadwell (Tina); great nieces and nephews Kerrey, Noelle, Ian, Alec, Haylee, Hadlee, Hadlyn, and Owen; and great great neice, Makena.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday at the funeral home, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association in memory of "Team Adrian".
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019