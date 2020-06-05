Evelyn Joyce (Horn) AdkinsLouisville - ADKINS, Evelyn Joyce (Horn), 86, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.She worked for H&D Brass and was a member of the Red Hat Society.Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart D. Adkins; parents, Harry and Effie Mae Horn; and sister, Geraldine Osbourne.She is survived by her children, Vicki Wolf (Kenny), Kevin Adkins (Nancy), Damon Adkins (Lavette), and Adrian Adkins; grandchildren, Aimee Brown, Erin Haas, Brett Wolf, Brittany Adkins, Cameron and Trevor Adkins, Dallas Adkins, and Bailey Adkins; great grandchildren, Ella and Charlotte Brown, Bennett and Colton Haas, Alice Wolf, Emmy Adkins and Eva Adkins; and brother, Jerry Horn (Inez).Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery.