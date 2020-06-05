Evelyn Joyce (Horn) Adkins
Evelyn Joyce (Horn) Adkins

Louisville - ADKINS, Evelyn Joyce (Horn), 86, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She worked for H&D Brass and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart D. Adkins; parents, Harry and Effie Mae Horn; and sister, Geraldine Osbourne.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Wolf (Kenny), Kevin Adkins (Nancy), Damon Adkins (Lavette), and Adrian Adkins; grandchildren, Aimee Brown, Erin Haas, Brett Wolf, Brittany Adkins, Cameron and Trevor Adkins, Dallas Adkins, and Bailey Adkins; great grandchildren, Ella and Charlotte Brown, Bennett and Colton Haas, Alice Wolf, Emmy Adkins and Eva Adkins; and brother, Jerry Horn (Inez).

Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
